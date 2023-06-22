Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Ryan McLean spent time in the youth set-up at Shrewsbury Town

League Two club AFC Wimbledon have signed Ryan McLean from non-league Hereford FC and James Tilley from Crawley Town for undisclosed fees.

Winger McLean, 23, has agreed a two-year deal with the Dons, with the option of a further 12 months.

He scored 13 goals in 81 National League North outings for Hereford after joining from Newcastle Town in 2021.

Forward Tilley 25, spent two and a half years with Crawley and has signed a two-year contract.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion trainee made 89 appearances for Crawley and scored 11 goals.

The pair become AFC Wimbledon's fourth and fifth signings of the summer transfer window.

