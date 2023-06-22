Last updated on .From the section QPR

Jordan Archer did not make a senior appearance for QPR last season

Goalkeeper Jordan Archer and full-back Aaron Drewe have signed new one-year contracts with Championship club Queens Park Rangers.

Scotland international Archer, 30, has played three games for the R's since joining from Middlesbrough in 2021.

Drewe, a 22-year-old academy product, has featured nine times since making his first-team debut in January 2022.

Midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner, 22, also signed a new one-year deal at Loftus Road earlier this week.

The former Liverpool trainee has only played once for the west London club, appearing as a late substitute in the 1-0 home defeat by Birmingham in March.