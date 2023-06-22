Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Liam Kelly becomes Crawley Town's first signing of the summer

League Two club Crawley Town have signed midfielder Liam Kelly following his departure from relegated Rochdale.

The 27-year-old former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, who scored eight goals in 74 games for Dale, has agreed a two-year deal.

Kelly began his career with Reading and has also had stints with Dutch club Feyenoord and Oxford United.

"Liam is a very good footballer with great pedigree," boss Scott Lindsey told the Crawley website. external-link

