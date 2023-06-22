Last updated on .From the section Everton

Tom Davies' final Everton goal came in a 5-2 home defeat by Watford in October 2021

Everton midfielder Tom Davies will leave the club this summer after rejecting a new deal with the Toffees.

Davies came through the academy at Goodison and has scored seven goals in 179 games for his hometown club.

However, the 24-year-old, who joined Everton at the age of 11, has made just six Premier League starts across the past two seasons.

"We respect his decision and thank him for his service and commitment," said director of football Kevin Thelwell.

"We offered Tom a new contract but he feels he has reached the stage in his career where he needs regular first-team football and, as a result, he wants to look at alternative options."

Davies, who won 23 caps for England Under-21s, became the youngest captain in Everton's history when he skippered the side, aged 20, for a 2018 Carabao Cup tie with Rotherham United.