From the section Leyton Orient

Omar Beckles has scored nine goals in 93 appearances for Orient

Defender Omar Beckles has signed a new two-year contract with League One newcomers Leyton Orient.

The 31-year-old centre-back, who joined the east London club in June 2021, featured 43 times last season as the O's won the League Two title.

"I wanted to continue my journey here and I can even see myself ending my career here," he told the club website. external-link

"I'm really excited to be a part of what we are doing here, and the club has got so much potential."

Beckles began his career at Millwall and has previously had spells at Aldershot Town, Accrington Stanley, Shrewsbury Town and Crewe Alexandra.

He was elected as chair of the Professional Footballers' Association earlier this year.