Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Jordan Obita (right) spent two and a half years with Wycombe Wanderers

Hibernian have signed left-back Jordan Obita after the 29-year-old rejected a new contract with Wycombe Wanderers.

Obita has signed a two-year deal, with Hibs having the option of extending that by a further season.

He played 34 times last season for the side who finished ninth in League One and Hibs boss Lee Johnson is "excited" to add such an "experienced" player.

"He gives us extra options all the way up the left hand-side," he told Hibs' website.

"And his ability from set plays will add an extra dimension to the squad."

Obita, who can also play on the wing, spent 10 years with Reading and had spells on loan to Barnet, Gillingham, Portsmouth and Oldham Athletic before making 191 appearances for his parent club.

Following his release in summer 2020, he dropped down to League One when signing for Oxford United but returned to the Championship with Wycombe after only three months with his hometown club.