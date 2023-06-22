Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Connor Ripley is the son of former Middlesbrough, Blackburn and England winger Stuart Ripley

Port Vale have made their second summer signing by bringing in former Middlesbrough keeper Connor Ripley from League Two club Morecambe.

The 30-year-old, 6ft 3in son of former England winger Stuart Ripley, moves to Burslem on a two-year contract.

Ripley follows last week's arrival of Cardiff City midfielder Tom Sang.

"We've been keen on Connor ever since we learned of his availability at the back end of last season," said Vale director of football Dave Flitcroft.

Vale manager Andy Crosby added that Ripley is "a brilliant goalkeeper and a born leader both on and off the pitch, Connor embodies every attribute that is required to be a part of our squad here at Port Vale."

Ripley only joined Morecambe last summer after three years at Preston and was the Shrimps first-choice keeper, but he turned down the offer of a new deal.

He has kept over 50 clean sheets in his 213 career appearances with Middlesbrough, Oxford United (loan), Bradford City (loan), Motherwell (loan), Oldham Athletic (loan). Burton Albion (loan), Bury (loan), Accrington Stanley (loan). Preston, Salford (loan) and Morecambe.

Ripley said: "I've known that Vale were interested in me for a while. The conversations with Andy Crosby and Dave Flitcroft about where the club is heading and wants to go made it something that I wanted to be a part of."

