Edin Dzeko started the 2023 Champions League final for Inter earlier this month

Edin Dzeko has moved from Inter Milan to Fenerbahce on a free transfer.

The striker's final game for the Milan club was the Uefa Champions League final, which Inter lost 1-0 to Manchester City in Istanbul.

The 37-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Turkish side.

"Goodbye Inter, it's been two wonderful years," Dzeko wrote on Instagram. "It has been an amazing journey. We're parting ways now, but thank you."

Dzeko, whose Inter contract expires at the end of June, scored 31 goals in 101 games since joining the club from Roma in 2021, including 14 last season.

He won two Coppa Italia titles with the Serie A side.

Previously, the Bosnia-Herzegovina international won Premier League and Bundesliga titles with Manchester City and Wolfsburg, and has scored more than 300 goals in his club career.

Dzeko will receive £3.6m per season at Fenerbahce, the club said.

Fenerbahce finished runners-up to Galatasaray in the 2022-23 Super Lig season, having last won the league title in 2014. They won the Turkish Cup last season - their first trophy for nine years.

Dzeko will fill the gap left by Enner Valencia, top scorer in the Turkish top flight with 29 goals last season. The Ecuador international striker has left for Internacional in Brazil.