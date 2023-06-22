Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

David Wilkes played for Carlisle and worked in a variety of coaching roles across two spells, before his sudden passing

Head of academy coaching David Wilkes has died at the age of 59, Carlisle United have announced.

Barnsley-born Wilkes had been with the Cumbrians in youth development and first-team roles across two spells, the latest spanning 17 years.

He also spent time on Newcastle and Huddersfield's coaching staff.

As a player, he started his career at hometown club Barnsley and had stints at Halifax, Stockport, Frickley and Bridlington as well as Carlisle.

The club said in their tribute: "As a mark of respect to Dave, his family and loved ones there will be no further comment from the club at this stage.

"Our thoughts are with Dave's loved ones at this extremely sad time."