Charlie Brown scored five goals in 28 games during last season for Cheltenham but was not offered a new deal

Morecambe have signed striker Charlie Brown on a one-year deal, following his release by Cheltenham Town at the end of last season.

The 23-year-old scored five goals in 28 games last season, his second campaign with the Robins following a move from MK Dons in the January of 2022.

Chelsea academy product Brown also had a loan spell in Belgium with Union Saint Gilloise earlier in his career.

"Charlie is a promising young forward," boss Derek Adams said. external-link

"He has come through a very strong academy and has since gone on and really tested himself in League One which will serve us well."

Although he failed to make a first-team appearance while at Stamford Bridge, Ipswich-born Brown has since played 66 senior games with Union, Dons and Cheltenham.

"I'm very much looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead," Brown added.

"When you join any club it is about 'what feels right' and this certainly felt right for me and I can't wait to get going."

