Mendy has kept 31 clean sheets in 75 Premier League appearances for Chelsea

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is close to signing for Saudi Pro-League side Al Ahli.

Talks are ongoing but Mendy is expected to join the big-name players moving to the country.

The Senegal international, 31, joined Chelsea in 2020 from Rennes, providing competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

He became first choice, winning the 2020-21 Champions League, and was named Uefa's goalkeeper of the season external-link and Best Fifa men's keeper for 2021.

A move to Al Ahli would see Mendy join the growing ranks of elite players persuaded to join a Saudi Arabian club.

Chelsea team-mate N'Golo Kante recently agreed to sign for league champions Al-Ittihad and will be joined there by Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema.

Meanwhile, Blues centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly and winger Hakim Ziyech are also reportedly the subject of interest from teams in the league.