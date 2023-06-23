Last updated on .From the section Newport

Priestley Farquharson played for a number of English non-league clubs before joining Connah's Quay Nomads

Defender Priestley Farquharson has left Newport County despite being offered a new contract by the League Two club.

Farquharson, 26, joined Newport from Cymru Premier side Connah's Quay Nomads for an undisclosed fee in January 2021.

Newport announced last month that Farquharson was one of seven out-of-contract players in their squad who had been offered new deals at Rodney Parade.

But the Exiles say the centre-back has now left the club.

Farquharson scored five goals in 65 appearances for Newport, featuring 38 times in the 2022-23 campaign.

He said on social media that he feels this is the right time to "seek a new challenge".

Newport signed central defender Kyle Jameson earlier this week.