Sunday's Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Kyogo, Rangersm Sima, Panzo, Dessers, Barisic
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Prolific Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi is a target for Burnley manager Vincent Kompany. (Sunday Mail)
Midfielder Tsoanelo Letsosa, 19, is expected to leave Celtic to join Manchester City-owned Lommel SK on a free transfer. (Football Insider)
Rangers are close to completing the loan signing of Brighton and Hove Albion forward Abdallah Sima. (Mail+ - subscription)
Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo has met with Rangers manager Michael Beale over a potential move north. (The 4th Official)
Meanwhile, Rangers are unwilling to meet Cremonese's valuation of forward Cyriel Dessers. (Mail via Football Scotland)
Rangers left-back Borna Barisic is close to agreeing a new contract with the club. (Football Insider)
Hearts are interested in Central Coast Mariners winger Sammy Silvera, 22. (Sunday Mail)
Chief executive Ben Kensell is pleased Hibernian sold Kevin Nisbet to Millwall to help fund several new players. (Sunday Mail)