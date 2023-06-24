Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Prolific Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi is a target for Burnley manager Vincent Kompany. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Midfielder Tsoanelo Letsosa, 19, is expected to leave Celtic to join Manchester City-owned Lommel SK on a free transfer. (Football Insider) external-link

Rangers are close to completing the loan signing of Brighton and Hove Albion forward Abdallah Sima. (Mail+ - subscription) external-link

Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo has met with Rangers manager Michael Beale over a potential move north. (The 4th Official) external-link

Meanwhile, Rangers are unwilling to meet Cremonese's valuation of forward Cyriel Dessers. (Mail via Football Scotland external-link )

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic is close to agreeing a new contract with the club. (Football Insider) external-link

Hearts are interested in Central Coast Mariners winger Sammy Silvera, 22. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Chief executive Ben Kensell is pleased Hibernian sold Kevin Nisbet to Millwall to help fund several new players. (Sunday Mail) external-link