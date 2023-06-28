Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Danilo scored 14 goals for Feyenoord last season

Rangers have made a bid to sign Feyenoord forward Danilo. (Herald - subscription) external-link

However, Rangers' initial offer for Danilo has been rejected but they remain in discussions with Feyenoord. (STV) external-link

Feyenoord want £7m for Danilo, 24. (Sun) external-link

Meanwhile, Rangers are close to completing the loan signing of Brighton and Hove Albion forward Abdallah Sima. (Football Insider) external-link

The agent of Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate has dismissed speculation linking the Japan international with Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Gangwon midfielder Yang Hyun-jun admits he may have to wait until January to join Celtic. (Record) external-link

Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney will not close the door on a potential return to Celtic. (Sun) external-link

Celtic and Canada right-back Alistair Johnston believes "there's another level to come with my game". (Scotsman - subscription) external-link

Celtic target Marco Tilio is "such a good player" he will adapt to Scottish football, says John Maisano, the former Morton player who has worked with Tilio at Melbourne City. (Record) external-link

How to follow your PremiershipSun) team with the BBC

Josh Ginnelly was absent from the first day of pre-season training at Hearts after his contract expired, though he has been offered a new deal. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription) external-link

Veteran striker Steven Fletcher, having left Dundee United, is a target for Motherwell and could also be of interest to St Mirren and Fleetwood Town. (Sun) external-link

Hibernian should reach the Europa Conference League group stage, says former Easter Road forward Tam McManus. (Record) external-link

Remi Matthews believes Ross Sinclair is ready to become St Johnstone's number one goalkeeper, having worked with him while on loan from Crystal Palace last season. (Courier - subscription) external-link

Partick Thistle midfielder Gallagher Lennon, son of former Celtic and Hibernian boss Neil, has been given a trial by St Mirren. (Sun) external-link

Kilmarnock forward Kyle Vassell targets a return to the Northern Ireland squad after agreeing a new two-year deal at Rugby Park. (Record) external-link