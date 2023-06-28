Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Danilo, Sima, Celtic, Hatate, Tierney, Hearts, Ginnelly, Hibs
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers have made a bid to sign Feyenoord forward Danilo. (Herald - subscription)
However, Rangers' initial offer for Danilo has been rejected but they remain in discussions with Feyenoord. (STV)
Feyenoord want £7m for Danilo, 24. (Sun)
Meanwhile, Rangers are close to completing the loan signing of Brighton and Hove Albion forward Abdallah Sima. (Football Insider)
The agent of Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate has dismissed speculation linking the Japan international with Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad. (Glasgow Times)
Gangwon midfielder Yang Hyun-jun admits he may have to wait until January to join Celtic. (Record)
Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney will not close the door on a potential return to Celtic. (Sun)
Celtic and Canada right-back Alistair Johnston believes "there's another level to come with my game". (Scotsman - subscription)
Celtic target Marco Tilio is "such a good player" he will adapt to Scottish football, says John Maisano, the former Morton player who has worked with Tilio at Melbourne City. (Record)
Josh Ginnelly was absent from the first day of pre-season training at Hearts after his contract expired, though he has been offered a new deal. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription)
Veteran striker Steven Fletcher, having left Dundee United, is a target for Motherwell and could also be of interest to St Mirren and Fleetwood Town. (Sun)
Hibernian should reach the Europa Conference League group stage, says former Easter Road forward Tam McManus. (Record)
Remi Matthews believes Ross Sinclair is ready to become St Johnstone's number one goalkeeper, having worked with him while on loan from Crystal Palace last season. (Courier - subscription)
Partick Thistle midfielder Gallagher Lennon, son of former Celtic and Hibernian boss Neil, has been given a trial by St Mirren. (Sun)
Kilmarnock forward Kyle Vassell targets a return to the Northern Ireland squad after agreeing a new two-year deal at Rugby Park. (Record)
Vassell, 30, wants to end his career with boyhood club Boreham Wood. (Herald - subscription)