Alex Iacovitti has played in the Championship, League Two and the Scottish Premiership

Port Vale have signed former Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti.

The 25-year-old has agreed a two-year deal and joins after three years with the Scottish Premiership side where he scored 12 goals in 116 appearances.

He began his career at Nottingham Forest before moving to Oldham Athletic in the summer of 2019 and has had loan spells at Mansfield and Forest Green.

"He is fearless and loves to defend," Port Vale manager Andy Crosby told the club website. external-link

"He is also a major threat in attacking set-play situations and has the ability to score goals.

"He has the drive and determination we want to see in our players and he will be a great addition on and off the pitch."

