From the section Sunderland

Jenson Seelt has made one first-team appearance for PSV Eindhoven

Sunderland have agreed a deal to sign PSV Eindhoven defender Jenson Seelt, with terms agreed subject to a medical and international clearance.

The 20-year-old has made one Eredivisie appearance, against PEC Zwolle in May 2022, and has featured in matchday squads last season.

Seelt has played for reserve side Jong PSV in the second-tier on 63 occasions, 33 of which came last term.

He came through the Eindhoven club's academy, who he joined in 2017.

