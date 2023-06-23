Close menu

Justin Kluivert: Bournemouth sign Dutch forward from Roma

Last updated on .From the section Bournemouthcomments14

Breaking news

Bournemouth have signed Dutch forward Justin Kluivert from Roma on a "long-term" deal.

The 24-year-old is the Cherries' first signing under new boss Andoni Iraola.

More to follow.

How to follow Bournemouth on the BBC bannerBournemouth banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

15 comments

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 20:33

    Good luck from Newcastle. Is great to see Bournemouth getting on with business. Hopefully a great signing

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 20:28

    Why is everyone talking about his dad, when Thiago signed for liverpool no one talked about his dad, when lampard signed for man city no one talked about his dad.

  • Comment posted by living room at no 10, today at 20:25

    not intetested in bournemouth, the soul and heart of the club died earlier in the week. anything happens at that club now will
    not have any relevance to bournemout as a club, it will be about the owner and money. Sad days to be a football fam, even sadder being a bournemouth football fan

  • Comment posted by Pdogg, today at 20:22

    Thought I'd clicked on a link from 1999 for a second.

    • Reply posted by Chris, today at 20:31

      Chris replied:
      Glad I wasn't the only one

  • Comment posted by Doctor of Engineering, today at 20:19

    Nice signing hope it works out (Reading fan- we can't sign anyone for 3 years lol)

  • Comment posted by Scott Cowley, today at 20:18

    If he's half the player his father was then that his a bargain deal

    • Reply posted by CraigAFCB, today at 20:21

      CraigAFCB replied:
      If he’s half the player his father was then he’d only have one leg.

  • Comment posted by Brexit Remoaner, today at 20:17

    Who?

    • Reply posted by Patrick, today at 20:22

      Patrick replied:
      Bournemouth, they're a premier league team. Hope that helps :)

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport