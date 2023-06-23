Justin Kluivert: Bournemouth sign Dutch forward from Roma
Bournemouth have signed Dutch forward Justin Kluivert from Roma on a "long-term" deal.
The 24-year-old is the Cherries' first signing under new boss Andoni Iraola.
More to follow.
