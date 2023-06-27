Close menu

Mateo Kovacic: Man City sign Croatia midfielder from Chelsea for initial £25m

Last updated on .From the section Man City

Mateo Kovacic and Bukayo Saka
Kovacic joined Chelsea from Real Madrid for £40m in July 2019

Manchester City have signed Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea for an initial £25m.

The deal for the 29-year-old is also worth a possible £5m in add-ons and he has signed a four-year contract.

Kovacic is City's first signing of the summer after they won the Treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup titles last season.

"This is a brilliant move for me, and I cannot wait to get started with City," said Kovacic.

His arrival follows the club announcing Ilkay Gundogan's free transfer to Barcelona, while City have had a £90m bid - thought to have included an £80m initial payment - for England midfielder Declan Rice rejected by West Ham.

Kovacic added: "Anyone who has watched this team under [manager] Pep [Guardiola] knows how good they are - for me, they are the best in the world. The trophies they have won are clear for all to see, but they are also the best footballing side out there.

"To be joining this squad really is a dream for any footballer. I still have plenty of learning and developing to do, and I know under Pep's management I can become a better player, which is really exciting for me.

"My plan now is to rest for a few weeks before coming back to Manchester to prepare for the new season. I want to help this club stay at the top and win more trophies."

Kovacic joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in August 2018, initially on loan, before signing a five-year deal.

He made 37 appearances for the club in a turbulent campaign last season as they finished 12th in the top flight.

Kovacic was part of the Chelsea side who won the Champions League in 2021, coming on as a late substitute in the 1-0 final win over City.

At international level, Kovacic has made 95 appearances for Croatia, playing every game as they finished third at the 2022 World Cup.

"It was a very simple decision to bring him to City because he has the tactical and technical qualities we are looking for in a midfielder," said City director of football Txiki Begiristain.

"He is someone we have monitored for a very long time and always we were impressed whenever we watched him."

  • Comment posted by koiahoy, today at 18:31

    Smart move as you can imagine he'll understand exactly what Guardiola wants and fulfil that role. Not sure he'll replace Gundogan's goals though.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:47

      Turtle replied:
      Far too much money floating around the soccer leagues.

      It should be salary capped like rugby or same pay for male and female players like tennis.

  • Comment posted by abracadabra, today at 18:42

    On its own a very good signing for City.

    Shouldn't be considered Gundogan's replacement, o comparison.

    Welcome to Manchester Mateo.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:50

      Turtle replied:
      O'comparison? Is he playing for Ireland?

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 18:50

    English football has lost the plot

    There you go - a proven world level performer getting to WC final with a great Croatia team, worth £25m

    Then English non-achievers changing club for £100m

    Crazy- these English players (Grealish, Bellingham, maguire et al) are not at the same technical level of their foreign counterparts. That’s why they’ve won nowt on world stage for best part 60y now

    • Reply posted by Naz MCFC, today at 18:55

      Naz MCFC replied:
      Grealish is World Class. He can keep the ball in unbelievably tight situations and that matters a lot to a technical team like City who don't want to lose the ball in transition. He's one of the first names on City's team sheet for me.

  • Comment posted by Matt Hancox Crocodile Tiers, today at 18:30

    In today’s crazy market, an absolute steal.

    • Reply posted by Pope, today at 18:34

      Pope replied:
      Just like they're stealing the title

  • Comment posted by OliverDMcCall, today at 18:36

    £25M is a bargain for a player of Kovačić's quality, he should do well with Guardiola.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 19:07

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      he's very average. only qualities are his dribbling, but his passing and shooting and any form of end product is abysmal

  • Comment posted by United States of Whatever, today at 18:36

    I think that's a bargain, wish my club had tried for him.

    • Reply posted by The Man, today at 18:46

      The Man replied:
      You have a club?

  • Comment posted by malerogue, today at 18:30

    A bargain buy!

  • Comment posted by Naz MCFC, today at 18:39

    Superb footballer in my opinion. The type of player that every successful side needs to win trophies. We have got Rodri but we were running a tremendous risk last season because had he have been injured we would have been in trouble. I think Kovacic is technically better than a traditional defensive midfielder. He's very comfortable on the ball, retains the ball well, and can make a tackle.

    • Reply posted by Dads Account, today at 18:50

      Dads Account replied:
      Definitely a good signing, he would bring more control without or alongside Rodri.

  • Comment posted by Cookiecrumble, today at 18:30

    Great and astute signing. A proven winner and only 25m.
    Welcome to Manchester.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:48

      Turtle replied:
      Far too much money floating around the soccer leagues. Even mediocre players are getting sold for silly amounts.

  • Comment posted by Liquidator, today at 18:34

    Thanks for everything Mateo, all the best for the future

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:48

      Turtle replied:
      Signed not sold!

  • Comment posted by Valleybuoy, today at 18:29

    Gutted to lose him myself.

    • Reply posted by The Man, today at 18:37

      The Man replied:
      Did you lose him yourself?

  • Comment posted by Che Maulidi, today at 18:33

    Excellent signing

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 18:38

      Anon replied:
      apart from the age not a bad acquisition

      obviously chelski will declare they sold him for £200m and citeh claim they paid a handful of peanuts and a four pack of Castlemaine XXXX for him, thus ensuring compliance forever more with FFP, nudge nudge, wink wink

  • Comment posted by Micky Fitz, today at 18:40

    Fantastic signing, and a bargain at that price. Makes Gundo leaving a little less painful.

  • Comment posted by Plastikman5, today at 18:30

    Excellent deal for the champions, not Gundo but a quality player, low key, and will fit in with the City family, welcome to the Champions of Europe.

  • Comment posted by OutCat, today at 18:30

    That's quite a steal in this market

    • Reply posted by Pope, today at 18:34

      Pope replied:
      Just like their stealing the title every year

  • Comment posted by Akimbo, today at 18:30

    Bargain.
    Wasted in recent years at Chelsea.

    • Reply posted by J1000, today at 18:32

      J1000 replied:
      won a CL a few years back !

  • Comment posted by The Man, today at 18:30

    Excellent!!! 😉

  • Comment posted by Carl, today at 18:47

    Excellent signing...and without paying too much

    • Reply posted by Manifest, today at 18:50

      Manifest replied:
      How long before he is ready for 1st team ?

  • Comment posted by Chubbs83, today at 18:50

    A bargain, but playing where? Not as good a DM as Rodri & not as attacking as Gundogan.

    Methinks Pep's gonna change tiktaks again

    • Reply posted by Ooozzzelll, today at 18:57

      Ooozzzelll replied:
      On the bench, part the second team that City can afford and other clubs can't.

  • Comment posted by Menton, today at 18:55

    Why not offer him to Wet Spam for Rice and £75 million

    • Reply posted by Luke, today at 19:21

      Luke replied:
      Perhaps the player had a say in where he wants to move

