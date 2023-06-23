Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Dara O'Shea made107 appearances for West Brom after joining the club at the age of 16

Newly promoted Burnley have completed the £7m signing of Republic of Ireland defender Dara O'Shea from West Brom.

O'Shea, 24, has 19 international caps and joins the Clarets on a deal that runs until the summer of 2027.

He is the second central defender to arrive at Turf Moor this summer after Jordan Beyer's loan move was made permanent last month.

Burnley face Premier League champions Manchester City in their first game of the campaign on 11 August.

With O'Shea having featured 31 times in the top flight for the Baggies in 2020-21, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany believes the Irishman can play a significant role for his team.

"We know he can play a big part in the progression of our football club," said Kompany.

"[He is] strong at the back as well as confident moving forward, a leader with experience and knowledge of playing at the highest level."

O'Shea added: "I want to push myself. I want to be the best I can be and this is the club that can help me do that and I can help them too."

There was an £8m release clause in O'Shea's contract, but West Brom have opted to let him leave for less to generate income as they face up to financial realities without parachute payments.

O'Shea came through their academy and broke into the first team in 2019 after loan spells at Hereford and Exeter City.

He featured regularly in the Premier League in 2020-21 and, despite missing six months of the following campaign with ankle ligament damage, made over 100 appearances for the club.

Burnley won the Championship last season to secure promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt.