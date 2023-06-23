Dean Campbell: Barrow sign midfielder after Aberdeen exit
Last updated on .From the section Barrow
Barrow have signed midfielder Dean Campbell on a two-year deal after he was released by Aberdeen.
The 22-year-old spent 14 years with his hometown club and made 75 appearances.
He spent last season on loan in League Two with Stevenage and played 26 times in all competitions.
"Personally, I wanted to come here because it's a team with ambition, but it's also a manager who wants to improve players," he told the club website.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.