Celtic have agreed a fee with Melbourne City to sign Australia striker Marco Tilio, 21. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen hope to have Graeme Shinnie back on a permanent return from Wigan Athletic in time for pre-season training next week. (Daily Record) external-link

Left-back Ridvan Yilmaz has brushed off speculation that he could be set to leave Rangers for a return to Turkey after just one season at Ibrox. (TRT via Daily Record external-link )

Bordeaux striker Josh Maja, linked with Rangers, is attracting interest from Fulham, Anderlecht of Belgium and Spain's Real Valladolid. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Celtic target Yang Hyun-Jun is frustrated as Gangwon refuse to sell the 21-year-old winger during their fight to avoid relegation. (Naver Sports via Scottish Sun external-link )

Enquiries from England have been made regarding Hearts pair Jorge Grant and Toby Sibbick, while their is interest from Europe in Orestis Kiomourtzoglou. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Celtic are set to form a feeder club partnership with Austrian second-tier side Admira Wacker. (Herald) external-link

Experienced duo Aziz Behich and Arnaud Djoum could quit Dundee United after relegation to the Championship. (Daily Record) external-link