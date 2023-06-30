Close menu

Nicolas Jackson: Chelsea sign Senegal forward from Villarreal on eight-year contract

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments128

Nicolas Jackson picks up the La Liga player of the month award for May
Jackson was named La Liga player of the month in May after scoring nine goals in Villarreal's final eight league games

Chelsea have signed Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson on an eight-year contract from Villarreal.

The 22-year-old scored 13 goals in 38 appearances for the La Liga side last season, including nine in the final eight league games.

He is the Blues' second summer signing after the £52m deal for France striker Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig.

"He is a young player with big potential," said co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley.

"We believe he is ready for this next step in his career and look forward to him working with our new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, and his Chelsea team-mates."

The two clubs did not disclose the fee involved but it has been widely reported that Chelsea will pay £32m for Jacksonexternal-link.

Pochettino is in the process of reshaping Chelsea's squad, with a number of high-profile departures having been completed over the past week - and more set to follow.

Germany forward Kai Havertz has joined Arsenal in a £65m deal, while Manchester City have signed Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic for an initial £25m.

Jackson's compatriots Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly have both joined Saudi clubs, while N'Golo Kante has agreed to sign for Saudi champions Al-Ittihad.

Winger Hakim Ziyech has also been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, and English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek completed a move to AC Milan on Friday.

Bournemouth agreed a £20.3m deal for Jackson in January, at which point he had scored three goals in 24 games in all competitions, but the move fell through after his medical.external-link

Jackson returned for Villarreal in March and went on to earn the La Liga player of the month award for May, helping his side finish fifth and qualify for the Europa League.

Earlier in the season he went to the World Cup with Senegal, making his debut against the Netherlands in the group stage.

Jackson added two further caps in June, claiming assists in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying draw against Benin and a 4-2 friendly win over Brazil in Lisbon, Portugal.

How to follow Chelsea on the BBC bannerChelsea banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

129 comments

  • Comment posted by Fratton, today at 19:42

    8 years at Chelsea!

    You get less for murder!

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 19:50

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Doubt it very much. Most murderers get at least 25 years if pre-meditated.

  • Comment posted by Arthur Pint, today at 19:33

    Chelsea would give out 80yr contracts to players if they thought it would help them avoid FFP scrutiny.😵‍💫

    • Reply posted by Mark , today at 19:38

      Mark replied:
      I thought they'd said that contracts of that length weren't allowed.

  • Comment posted by D3MON MONK3Y, today at 19:26

    Who ever is signing these 8yr contracts is off there heads! 1 bad season in the 1st team and your shipped out on loan for the rest of your days....

    • Reply posted by Ronster, today at 19:33

      Ronster replied:
      With guaranteed money for 8 years! A good move for youngsters.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:34

    Sorry. But Jackson could turn out to be Pollocks

    • Reply posted by Deadly Nightshade, today at 19:51

      Deadly Nightshade replied:
      And you talk it!

  • Comment posted by Beans, today at 19:24

    Prob send him out on loan now for 5 years like most of their signings 🙈

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:36

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Ok signing, wouldn’t set the world or even the Premier league alight. Will get the odd goal every half a dozen games or so, nothing much more.

  • Comment posted by Kellys Bar, today at 19:32

    The FFP rule amendment of a maximum term the transfer fee can be spread over is a 5 year period, comes live on the 1st July. So in four and a half hours......wow

    • Reply posted by just4now, today at 19:36

      just4now replied:
      Had to have a lol on that, i think you might be right....
      .... Caceido to come in soon?

  • Comment posted by Chewywright, today at 19:23

    8 yrs? Really.

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 19:30

    I'm sorry, Nicholas Jackson.
    Whoooooooooooooooooo?

  • Comment posted by alunm, today at 19:24

    8 years?!

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 19:51

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      People what is everybody fussing about? Player contract can be any length that teams and players agree to, what will change from 1st July 2023 is that all transfer payments cannot be spread over more than five years.
      Don’t confuse player contract length with transfer fee payment length.

  • Comment posted by chelsea38, today at 19:27

    Out with the old
    In with the new

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:36

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Out with the crap
      In with the crap

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 19:31

    Chelsea can now play with 11 forwards in their starting line up.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:32

    I cant wait when Chelsea sign his brothers, Jermaine, Randy, Marvin and Tito

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 19:35

    In, out, in, out, shake it all about.

  • Comment posted by rospur, today at 19:20

    Chelsea are an absolute joke it has to be said

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 19:23

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      The Blue Spurs

  • Comment posted by psycho_is_our_leader, today at 19:33

    I wonder if the BBC are going to report on Cardiff being told to pay the rest of the sala transfer fee? Thought not..

    #gettingdeletedin5432...

    • Reply posted by Moggs, today at 19:47

      Moggs replied:
      Jason Mohamad wouldn't allow it.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 19:29

    He is an Ok player but never will be top four quality. Will spend next 8 years on loans

    • Reply posted by mick, today at 19:32

      mick replied:
      Seriously he’s 21 yrs old, how can you possibly draw that conclusion, jeez.

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 19:21

    8 year contract. See Chelsea are getting the amortisation in to cheat FFP before UEFA ban it.

    • Reply posted by Average Cyclist, today at 19:26

      Average Cyclist replied:
      Nothing wrong with it and stopping everyone else doing it

  • Comment posted by Runcorn_Mac, today at 19:36

    In January he early nearly signed for Bournemouth but didn't due to hamstring issues.

  • Comment posted by Scorpionwinger, today at 19:43

    Chelsea seem to have decided to get rid of anyone who is any good especially if they had a poor season in last season’s mess and just keep or keep buying unproven kids on mammoth contracts. I suspect havertz, mount, etc may show they are actually very good players. And while I am enjoying the sudden largesse by my Arsenal, szoboszlai and mcallister are the real deal for Pool at fair prices

    • Reply posted by DCG1987, today at 19:47

      DCG1987 replied:
      Very good comment - Liverpool generally do good business (unfortunately!!). Be interesting to see what business is done in the remaining window

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:35

    How come Chelsea are prepared to back Pochettino. But not Potter when he was manager

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport