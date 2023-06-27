Close menu

Guglielmo Vicario: Tottenham sign Italian goalkeeper from Empoli on five-year deal

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments156

Guglielmo Vicario
Guglielmo Vicario is yet to earn his first international cap but was an unused substitute in Italy's Nations League semi-final defeat by Spain in June

Tottenham have signed Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Serie A side Empoli on a five-year contract.

He is the second signing under new manager Ange Postecoglou, after Sweden midfielder Dejan Kulusevski turned his loan spell into a permanent move.

Vicario, 26, impressed in his two years at Empoli, earning a first international call-up last season.

Spurs captain and current number one Hugo Lloris has 12 months left on his contract.

Vicario is described by the north London club as a "commanding goalkeeper with the ability to play out from the back".

He started his career at Udinese and had spells at Cagliari, Perugia and Venezia before joining Empoli in July 2021 following their promotion to Serie A.

Empoli were expected to be battling against relegation but the 6ft 4in keeper has helped them to consecutive 14th-place finishes.

Last season Vicario conceded just 39 goals in 31 league appearances, keeping seven clean sheets, as Empoli finished 12 points clear of the drop zone.

He received his first call-up to the Italy squad in September, when he was an unused substitute in their 1-0 home defeat by England in European Championship qualifying.

Vicario has since been named on the bench for friendlies against Albania and Austria, and in their run to this month's Nations League semi-final.

Fraser Forster, 35, is another option in goal for Spurs and the England keeper deputised last season when Lloris was injured.

Comments

Join the conversation

156 comments

  • Comment posted by Bob P, today at 18:11

    Lloris signed for £12m in 2012 and been number 1 keeper since. Meanwhile Chelsea burn through £125m plus for sub-standard keepers. Lloris has been a true loyal servant of the club and will be great au revoir when he moves on.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 18:13

      twinprime replied:
      Both Chelsea keepers are a distinct step up from what Lloris has become.

  • Comment posted by Windyspurs, today at 18:07

    Lloris has been a good keeper but should have been replaced 2 years ago

    • Reply posted by Hot Spur, today at 19:25

      Hot Spur replied:
      Agree

  • Comment posted by DarthVegan77, today at 18:10

    Looks a decent signing for Spurs. Kept a decent number of clean sheets with a smaller side in Serie A and didn't concede too many. Worth a shot for less than £20m

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:54

      Turtle replied:
      Far too much money floating around the soccer leagues. Even mediocre players are getting sold for silly amounts.

  • Comment posted by Stoney, today at 18:24

    As usual an array of immature and fatuous comments. All completely devoid of any insight or anything worthy. BBC, what’s the point in a HYS when these type of people proliferate?

    • Reply posted by pabsie, today at 18:27

      pabsie replied:
      And your insight is…..

  • Comment posted by Paulverine - keep 606 alive, today at 18:06

    That's the end for Lloris then. Neutral here, but I imagine it gives spurs fans confidence to see building from the base/rebuilding the spine of the team

  • Comment posted by Obi Wan Iwobi, today at 19:03

    1 down, 8 outfield players to go

  • Comment posted by London boy, today at 19:20

    Hilarious that I imagine alot of the comments are from Goonetes whose team finished 2nd in a 1 horse race.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:06

    Spurs first choice keeper? Let’s hope a diamond in the rough

  • Comment posted by Maverick, today at 18:44

    Lloris has been letting Spurs down for the past 5-6 seasons...the most ineffective captain in the premier league

    • Reply posted by Gunner, today at 19:13

      Gunner replied:
      Well as he is at the most I effective team, perfects fits, spurt, with spurts, fir the short version

  • Comment posted by Occams Razor, today at 18:21

    Let’s give him a chance, I foresee that he will be very busy.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 18:44

    Brilliant keeper. Fantastic signing by Ange. More to follow. Things looking up for Spurs, believe me.

    • Reply posted by RetroJohnny, today at 19:04

      RetroJohnny replied:
      agreed!!! im a neutral fan by the way but think he will succeed

  • Comment posted by Falcon8r, today at 18:08

    Not heard of him but if it’s an Ange signing good chance he’ll prove good

  • Comment posted by Tony Morleys Magic Wand, today at 18:57

    4 parking cones and a wheelie bin between the sticks would be an improvement on Lloris and co from last season.

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 18:40

    Can't be any worse than Lloris, he's had a worse drop off than Dele Alli in the past few years.

    • Reply posted by Love Durian, today at 19:13

      Love Durian replied:
      That's a bit harsh. I mean, come on, you're talking about Dele Alli who dropped faster than Arsenal's title challenge.

  • Comment posted by baz scott, today at 19:06

    Ill miss Lloris helping other teams win matches booo

  • Comment posted by Quinnyy, today at 18:27

    Any Italian GK is never going to get a game over Donnarumma for the next 10 years so it's a bit of a moot point mentioning his international record

  • Comment posted by JM, today at 19:11

    I can’t really see the point of a reports HYS. It just opens the door to opposition fans to spout drivel and negative comments. Better to just have an open comments section for these people to post rubbish about any team other than their own

    • Reply posted by Gunner, today at 19:14

      Gunner replied:
      But we al, like laughing at the spurts, especially ones line you, who just wanna cry.

      😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Get the miles in, today at 18:46

    Of you watch countdown, the jumbled up letters at the conundrum always spell an English Premier League player.

  • Comment posted by Kings Cross Bear, today at 18:57

    If his displays for Empoli earned him a call-up by Italy, he must be fairly good.
    All he'll need is a defence in front of him.

  • Comment posted by cousin eddie, today at 18:10

    Huge improvement on Lloris

