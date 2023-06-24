Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Harry Isted spent six years at Kenilworth Road

Charlton have signed goalkeeper Harry Isted on an initial two-year deal after his departure from Luton.

The 26-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at fellow League One side Barnsley, helping them to reach the play-off final.

Isted's arrival at The Valley follows the sale of Addicks stopper Jojo Wollacott to Hibernian on Friday.

Charlton boss Dean Holden said external-link : "I'm really pleased to bring Harry in - he's an excellent all-round goalkeeper.

"He was very impressive at Barnsley last season, culminating in that eye-catching performance at Wembley."

Isted, who made only three league appearances for Luton, had loan spells with Oxford City and Wealdstone before joining the Tykes in January.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.