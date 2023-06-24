Close menu

Jonathan Grounds: Defender leaves Exeter City after rejecting player-coach offer

Jonathan Grounds playing for Exeter City
Jonathan Grounds helped Exeter win promotion to League One a year ago

Veteran defender Jonathan Grounds is to leave Exeter City after rejecting a player-coach role at the club.

Grounds featured in the Grecians' League Two promotion-winning side in 2022 before agreeing a one-year deal last season.

But the 35-year-old, who scored three goals in 33 league games for Exeter, has turned down their new offer.

Grounds' career has also included spells with Middlesbrough, Norwich, Birmingham, Bolton and Swindon.

