Jonathan Grounds: Defender leaves Exeter City after rejecting player-coach offer
Last updated on .From the section Exeter
Veteran defender Jonathan Grounds is to leave Exeter City after rejecting a player-coach role at the club.
Grounds featured in the Grecians' League Two promotion-winning side in 2022 before agreeing a one-year deal last season.
But the 35-year-old, who scored three goals in 33 league games for Exeter, has turned down their new offer.
Grounds' career has also included spells with Middlesbrough, Norwich, Birmingham, Bolton and Swindon.