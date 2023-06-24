Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Luke Thomas (L) was part of Bristol Rovers' 2022 promotion-winning side from League Two

Midfielder Luke Thomas has signed for Bristol Rovers after his Barnsley contract expired.

Thomas, who was on loan at Rovers when they gained promotion to League One in 2022, has agreed a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old scored three goals in 85 games for Barnsley and has also played for Cheltenham, Derby, Coventry and Ipswich.

"We are happy to be reunited with Luke. We tried to get him in last season," said Rovers boss Joey Barton.

"However, he's back at Rovers now and will be a key part of our dressing room. The three-year deal reflects how highly we rate his potential and what he could bring to the team."

