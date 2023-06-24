Last updated on .From the section Irish

Daire O'Connor celebrates scoring for Cliftonville against Larne in the 2021 European play-offs final

Glentoran have bolstered their attacking options for next season by bringing in former Cliftonville winger Daire O'Connor from Ayr United.

The 26-year-old, who started his career at UCD, moved from Cliftonville to Scottish club Ayr in 2021.

"It's great to get this sorted and I'm delighted to get it done," O'Connor told the club website.

"It's very exciting and I can't wait to get training for Europe and the start of the new season."

O'Connor decided to move to the east Belfast club after talks with manager Warren Feeney and director of football Paul Millar.

He added: "I've been very impressed with what they told me about how they plan to play and the part I can play in that. Also they were so keen to sign me that it was an easy decision for me."

Feeney expects O'Connor to be a success as the Glens as they build for the 2023/4 campaign.

"Daire comes here with a great pedigree - he's a super player, very quick and direct, who puts opponents under pressure and on the back foot," he said.

"Its good that he knows this league and how to perform at the level we need.

"Daire is a very exciting player who'll add more quality to our attack and who'll definitely bring something different to the squad. I'm looking forward to working with him."