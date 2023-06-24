Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Dan Nlundulu spent the first half of last season on loan at Cheltenham

Bolton Wanderers have re-signed forward Dan Nlundulu from Southampton on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with the Trotters, scoring once in 15 games.

Nlundulu was with the Saints for a decade, coming through the club's academy and going on to make 16 first-team appearances for them.

"I enjoyed my loan spell and I feel at home here," Nlundulu told Bolton's website. external-link

"We initially had the conversation in the January transfer window and there was only one place I wanted to go and that was here. I'm happy that it is all done now."

Nlundulu featured in both legs of Bolton's play-off semi-final against Barnsley last season and said he has "unfinished business" with the club after failing to help them to promotion.

"There is healthy competition within the squad, so we all need to work together to get the club where it needs to be," he added.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.