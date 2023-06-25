Close menu

Kalidou Koulibaly: Chelsea's Senegal defender joins Saudi Pro League's Al-Hilal

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments440

Kalidou Koulibaly playing for Senegal
Kalidou Koulibaly has 71 caps for Senegal

Kalidou Koulibaly has become the latest Chelsea player to move to Saudi Arabia after the defender completed a transfer to Al-Hilal for an undisclosed fee.

The centre-back, 32, joins Ruben Neves at the Saudi Pro League side following the Wolves midfielder's £47m switch.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has also agreed to sign for Saudi champions Al-Ittihad, while team-mate Edouard Mendy is close to joining Al-Ahli.

Koulibaly signed for Chelsea from Napoli last July on a four-year deal.

He arrived at Stamford Bridge with European and international experience, after helping Napoli win the Italian Cup in 2020 and Senegal claim the Africa Cup of Nations in 2022.

But he played just 32 games for the club in all competitions, scoring two goals in 23 Premier League appearances.

"From my first game to my last, it was an honour to wear this badge," Koulibaly said on Twitter.external-link

"Last season wasn't the one we wanted, but I want to thank the fans and everyone at the club for your support."

Chelsea did not disclose how much Al-Hilal have paid for Koulibaly - but reports suggest it could be as much as £20mexternal-link.

Koulibaly's arrival in Saudi Arabia follows a recent trend from European clubs that started with Cristiano Ronaldo's switch from Manchester United to Al-Nassr in January.

Karim Benzema followed from Real Madrid to Al-Ittihad at the end of the season, while Arsenal's Thomas Partey and Manchester City's Bernardo Silva have been heavily linked with a move in recent weeks.

The trend underlines the league's ambition to be one of the top five in the world and follows a decision in June by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns Newcastle United, to take over four leading clubs in the country.

There is uncertainty over whether PIF holds a stake in Chelsea's ultimate owners, the private equity firm Clearlake Capital, although club sources have rejected suggestions of any direct involvement.

Despite this, the club could well see four of its players join the Saudi Pro League by the end of the summer, with Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech also linked with a move.

These departures are part of a wider process going on behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge as new manager Mauricio Pochettino reshapes his squad.

Germany forward Kai Havertz is due to join Arsenal in a £65m deal and Manchester City have had a £30m bid accepted for Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

The Chelsea rebuild has also seen the arrival of France forward Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig, while Villarreal's Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson is reportedly due to undergo a medical in London this weekend ahead of a move.

How to follow Chelsea on the BBC bannerChelsea banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

441 comments

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 19:08

    Chelsea only have about another 57 players to get rid of now 😅

    • Reply posted by 2miners, today at 19:22

      2miners replied:
      Then you’d have to shrink the size of the changing room

  • Comment posted by Graham Grangot, today at 18:57

    Decent step up for the lad. Can't blame him forcing the move.

  • Comment posted by NS, today at 18:59

    All in the master plan for Chelsea to avoid breaking fair play rules.

    • Reply posted by Paul L, today at 19:05

      Paul L replied:
      Rumour is they are actually owned by that Saudi Investment fund anyway. Certainly these transfers have come at a somewhat…ahem…convenient time in terms of Chelsea’s FFP obligations.

  • Comment posted by Calm down it will all work out, today at 18:57

    He never lived up to the hype

    • Reply posted by Paul L, today at 19:06

      Paul L replied:
      What hype? He was clearly bought several years too late.

  • Comment posted by Bazpos, today at 19:01

    The Saudi juggernaut rolls on.... doing basically what the Premier League did in 1993/4. Paying massive wages snaffling all the players.

    • Reply posted by saddletramp , today at 19:03

      saddletramp replied:
      93/94 ???

      So why do you think the players have been coming to England for the last 30 years ?

  • Comment posted by Freespeechplease, today at 19:05

    I wonder if Gary Neville would go if offered £50m...

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 19:12

      Justfacts replied:
      With his morals? Surely not! 😆

  • Comment posted by Paced and Haled, today at 18:55

    Money definitely talks!

    • Reply posted by Goonerfied, today at 18:58

      Goonerfied replied:
      Dirty cash I want you, dirty cash I need you more 🎶

  • Comment posted by lee fett, today at 18:59

    Good business for Chelsea getting him off the books quickly, didn’t really settle well enough to the pace of the Prem.

    • Reply posted by Anti woke, today at 19:36

      Anti woke replied:
      Until recently you were telling us he was the best centre back in the world. Short memory ?

  • Comment posted by Ryo, today at 18:59

    No loss to CFC whatsoever

    • Reply posted by Anti woke, today at 19:35

      Anti woke replied:
      All your best players are leaving and the dead wood remains.

  • Comment posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 19:01

    Good for him
    This will be full of haters
    But this is only what the EPL been doing to others around the world for years

    • Reply posted by Scottie, today at 19:05

      Scottie replied:
      Not forgetting Madrid, Barca, PSG, loads of italian clubs, Bayern.

  • Comment posted by fletch, today at 18:56

    Good luck to him. Feel he arrived in the Premier league the wrong side of 30. Didn't quite take to it like Silva

    • Reply posted by nicknack1, today at 19:55

      nicknack1 replied:
      Kind of shows how damn good silva is

      I'm a gooner and when he turned age 35 was it? I thought he'd be absolutely rubbish with legs gone

      Couldn't have been more wrong

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 19:04

    Join the arab country pensioner football league

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 19:16

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Neves will be their carer

  • Comment posted by John H, today at 19:54

    All this going to play in Saudi in a useless league is madness but it clears the decks of many clubs who have players on the books costing them lots of silly wages.Let them all go and maybe we can get our English league system back to some sort of normality and allow our younger guys to come through.

    • Reply posted by Mr FortyTwo, today at 19:59

      Mr FortyTwo replied:
      Exactly. People forget that China tried it and failed. USA tried it and failed. Saudi will fail too. You can't build a league around old foreign players looking for a big pay day before retirement. You need academies and to grow the game organically. In the meantime, Chelsea can sell their deadwood all in one lump and get somewhere near what they paid for them and try again with a new batch.

  • Comment posted by Robby Bobson, today at 19:01

    Gary Nev had a point in his mini rant last week but as usual he missed the actual point

    It’s not the premier league that is under threat, it is the whole of world football

    Ownership rules need to be applied worldwide, City own clubs in the US, Australia, Belgium, Spain etc and this latest Chelsea farce all serve to drive a big fat bus through FFP

    Get it sorted, before it’s too late!

    • Reply posted by Paul L, today at 19:17

      Paul L replied:
      When it all goes jugs up we’ll be able to hear the hand wringing from a lot further away than the Middle East.

  • Comment posted by 00-negative , today at 19:05

    Average player, being paid silly money 🤷‍♂️

    • Reply posted by Only a opinion, today at 19:07

      Only a opinion replied:
      Nothing new then

  • Comment posted by Olly P, today at 19:11

    To be fair it’s a step up for the lad

    • Reply posted by Chelsea1967, today at 19:21

      Chelsea1967 replied:
      All fans dish it out so we got to take it as well. Best comment so far on this thread

  • Comment posted by G78, today at 18:56

    And another one gone, and another one gone,
    Another one bites the dust.

    • Reply posted by Anti woke, today at 19:39

      Anti woke replied:
      All the dead wood you bought recently are still there on 6/7 year contracts...................great business.

  • Comment posted by pete0608, today at 18:57

    Shocking business. He’s a decent centre back but had bad luck with injury. I wonder how much he has been sold for? Chelsea desperate to ship players out to meet FFP.

    • Reply posted by AW, today at 18:59

      AW replied:
      Chelsea ruin football

  • Comment posted by Chippelsea, today at 18:58

    Not getting into the champions league was the clincher, I think more will go.

    • Reply posted by Rebelyell, today at 19:29

      Rebelyell replied:
      Nothing to do with the CL its money

  • Comment posted by LTP, today at 18:59

    Nothing dodgy about this at all.

    • Reply posted by sociallydistanced, today at 19:15

      sociallydistanced replied:
      Undisclosed fee 😉

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport