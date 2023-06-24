Dujuan Richards: Chelsea sign 17-year-old Jamaica striker
Last updated on .From the section Chelsea
Chelsea have completed the signing of teenage Jamaica striker Dujuan Richards, who will join the club when he turns 18 in October.
Richards, who is currently at the Kingston-based Phoenix All Stars Academy, made his senior Jamaica debut in March against Trinidad & Tobago.
His first start for his country came against the same opposition and he faced Qatar this month.
Richards has been named in Jamaica's squad for the Concacaf Gold Cup.
Jamaica play the United States in their opening Group A game later on Saturday in Chicago.
- Our coverage of Chelsea is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Chelsea - go straight to all the best content