Close menu

Bart Verbruggen: Brighton sign Netherlands goalkeeper from Anderlecht for £16.3million

Last updated on .From the section Brightoncomments27

Bart Verbruggen representing the Netherlands at the U21s Euros
Bart Verbruggen helped the Netherlands to draws against Belgium and Portugal in their opening two matches at the Under-21 Euros

Brighton have signed Netherlands Under-21s goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht for £16.3 million.

The 20-year-old Dutch stopper has signed a five-year contract until June 2028.

Verbruggen started last season playing for Anderlecht's reserve side but ended the campaign as their number one.

He was named the Belgian club's 2022-23 player of the season and received his first call-up to the senior Netherlands squad in March this year.

Verburggen becomes Brighton's fourth major signing of the summer, following Brazil forward Joao Pedro from Watford, Liverpool's James Milner, and Germany midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud from Borussia Dortmund.

The Seagulls have lost Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool, while Ecuador defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo has been strongly linked with a move away from Amex Stadium.

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: "I am very pleased to have signed Bart. He is used to playing a type of football similar to ours and he will have no problem fitting into our group.

"He has the potential to become a very important player for the club in the coming years."

Verbruggen, who featured for Netherlands at the U21 Euros in Romania and Georgia, broke through into the first team at Anderlecht in December, going on to make 17 appearances in the Belgian Pro League.

The 6ft 4ins keeper started his career at NAC Breda in the Netherlands before completing a 300,000 euros (£257,000) move to Anderlecht in 2020.

He helped them to an 11th-placed finish in the league and the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League, where they lost on penalties to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

How to follow Brighton & Hove Albion on the BBC bannerBrighton & Hove Albion banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

27 comments

  • Comment posted by Ricky, today at 13:58

    Very astute signing by Brighton. Great price for 1st choice Belgian keeper.

  • Comment posted by Davos starmer, today at 13:49

    It's Brighton, what a signing, great bargain, haven't even gotta see him play....blah,blah,blah.

  • Comment posted by Cardiffian, today at 13:44

    it's buying foreign talent for the sake of buying to impress shareholders. Is that keeper really any better than all youth/academy/UK players?
    i think there is a keeping up with the jones's in football - you HAVE to been seen to spend big in the European market to stay relevant

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 13:53

      Paul replied:
      Top prospects in the UK will have been snapped up by more successful clubs than Brighton. Besides, they have a great track record of bringing in lesser known players to replace outgoing talent. They had Mac Allister and Caicedo for a few years and barely anyone knew who they were. If they were British the top clubs would have been snooping around before they even made the first team.

  • Comment posted by Charlie, today at 13:36

    Looks like a great buy for Brighton from what I have seen and we needed a new goalkeeper to replace Sanchez

  • Comment posted by jamie, today at 13:32

    no doubt they will be selling him for 90 million next season lol

  • Comment posted by confluence, today at 13:23

    Bad move for a good player. The Brighton manager isnt experienced enough at motivating talented players. He'll be out of a job by November.

    • Reply posted by Andy, today at 13:29

      Andy replied:
      Did you miss last season?

  • Comment posted by bizzo, today at 13:18

    He is an outstanding young keeper. I know.

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 13:16

    Eat my shorts!

  • Comment posted by AD, today at 13:16

    He'll be off to Chelsea or Liverpool next season for £80 million

  • Comment posted by Wall_Ball_Rulez, today at 13:16

    Nice job guys- quietly going about our business

  • Comment posted by See the truth, today at 13:16

    Who?

    • Reply posted by Flimflamman, today at 13:25

      Flimflamman replied:
      How many times has that been said about the Albion's signings in the last couple of years? Turns out the recruitment team know what they're doing while you're stuck in your darkened room typing inane rubbish...

  • Comment posted by Ellis, today at 13:13

    Combines the strengths of Steele and Sanchez in one super keeper……our last Dutch keeper wasn’t bad either.

    • Reply posted by joker199, today at 13:21

      joker199 replied:
      Good memory.

  • Comment posted by joker199, today at 13:08

    Chelsea have already put a bid in to Brighton for £60 million.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 13:27

      Turtle replied:
      Now that Brighton have been relegated to League one they'll need a good goalie to help get them back into the playoffs.

      Best of luck to the Seahawks this season!

  • Comment posted by Tortoise, today at 13:07

    The fact I've never heard of him probably means he will be worth £40m+ in a couple of years

    • Reply posted by HadMySay, today at 13:38

      HadMySay replied:
      The fact you've never heard of him is embarrassing...

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport