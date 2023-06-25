Last updated on .From the section Altrincham

Phil Parkinson has led Altrincham to two promotions and kept them in the National League for three seasons

Altrincham's management team of Phil Parkinson and Neil Sorvel have signed new two-year contracts.

The pair have been in charge of the club for six seasons, earning two promotions.

They have also kept the Robins at National League level for the past three seasons.

Manager Parkinson and assistant Sorvel became the first full-time management team in the club's history in 2021.

The pair signed three-year full-time contracts then, and the new deal is aimed at keeping them at Moss Lane until 2025.

"The ambition the club is showing year-on-year made it a really easy decision. I'd like to think we've grown with the club and they've grown with us, and we've taken great strides together," Parkinson told the club website external-link .

The pair joined Alty from Nantwich in 2017 and have since taken the club from the Northern Premier League up two levels to the National League.

Sorvel said: "The previous six seasons have flown by and that suggests it's been an enjoyable time at the football club and it certainly has. I'm more than happy to extend the contract and sign again.'

Alty director of Football Rob Esteva said: "Talks have been ongoing with Phil and Neil since the back end of last season with regards to extending their contracts and I think it is fair to say it has been a formality.

"The board are delighted with the news and we're sure every Alty supporter shares that sentiment.

"Phil and Neil have helped drive this club forward on the pitch since they arrived and their ambitions are equally matched by the board who remain focused on raising our levels off the pitch."