Euro Under-21 Championship - Group C
England U21England U211Israel U21Israel U210

England U21 v Israel U21

From the section Football

Line-ups

England U21

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Trafford
  • 14Garner
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 4Colwill
  • 16Johnson
  • 23Madueke
  • 21Gomes
  • 17Jones
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 7Gibbs-White
  • 11Gordon

Substitutes

  • 3Thomas
  • 6Skipp
  • 8J Ramsey
  • 9Archer
  • 12Branthwaite
  • 13Griffiths
  • 15Cresswell
  • 19Elliott
  • 20Palmer
  • 22Rushworth

Israel U21

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Peretz
  • 2Jaber
  • 21Lemkin
  • 5Cohen
  • 12Revivo
  • 13Khalaili
  • 6Gandelman
  • 15Azulay
  • 20Layous
  • 11Turgeman
  • 10Gloukh

Substitutes

  • 3Morgan
  • 4Blorian
  • 8Bar
  • 9Giorno
  • 14Bilu
  • 16Hofmeister
  • 17Prada
  • 19Abu Rumi
  • 22Hajaj
  • 23Zarfati
Referee:
Rade Obrenovic

Match Stats

Home TeamEngland U21Away TeamIsrael U21
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Omri Gandelman (Israel U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Anan Khalaili.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Anthony Gordon (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  3. Post update

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Stav Lemkin.

  4. Post update

    Anan Khalaili (Israel U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Angel Gomes (England U21).

  6. Goal!

    Goal! England U21 1, Israel U21 0. Anthony Gordon (England U21) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Omri Gandelman (Israel U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oscar Gloukh.

  8. Post update

    Anthony Gordon (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Karem Jaber (Israel U21).

  10. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  11. Post update

    Delay in match (England U21).

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Curtis Jones (England U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Offside, England U21. Noni Madueke tries a through ball, but Emile Smith Rowe is caught offside.

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 25th June 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia U2121104224
2Belgium U2120202202
3Netherlands U2120201102
4Portugal U21201113-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2122004046
2Ukraine U2122003036
3Croatia U21200203-30
4Romania U21200204-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2122003036
2Germany U2120201102
3Israel U21201112-11
4Czech Rep U21201102-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy U2121013213
2France U2111002113
3Switzerland U21210123-13
4Norway U21100112-10
View full Euro Under-21 Championship tables

