England U21 v Israel U21

Attempt missed. Omri Gandelman (Israel U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Anan Khalaili.
Line-ups
England U21
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Trafford
- 14Garner
- 5Harwood-Bellis
- 4Colwill
- 16Johnson
- 23Madueke
- 21Gomes
- 17Jones
- 10Smith Rowe
- 7Gibbs-White
- 11Gordon
Substitutes
- 3Thomas
- 6Skipp
- 8J Ramsey
- 9Archer
- 12Branthwaite
- 13Griffiths
- 15Cresswell
- 19Elliott
- 20Palmer
- 22Rushworth
Israel U21
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Peretz
- 2Jaber
- 21Lemkin
- 5Cohen
- 12Revivo
- 13Khalaili
- 6Gandelman
- 15Azulay
- 20Layous
- 11Turgeman
- 10Gloukh
Substitutes
- 3Morgan
- 4Blorian
- 8Bar
- 9Giorno
- 14Bilu
- 16Hofmeister
- 17Prada
- 19Abu Rumi
- 22Hajaj
- 23Zarfati
- Referee:
- Rade Obrenovic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Anthony Gordon (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Stav Lemkin.
Anan Khalaili (Israel U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Angel Gomes (England U21).
Goal!
Goal! England U21 1, Israel U21 0. Anthony Gordon (England U21) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Omri Gandelman (Israel U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oscar Gloukh.
Post update
Anthony Gordon (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Karem Jaber (Israel U21).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (England U21).
Attempt blocked. Curtis Jones (England U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Offside, England U21. Noni Madueke tries a through ball, but Emile Smith Rowe is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.