Close menu

Ilkay Gundogan: Man City confirm captain has joined Barcelona on free transfer

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments30

Ilkay Gundogan says it has been a "total privilege and pleasure" to play for Manchester City after joining Barcelona on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old was offered a new deal by City but will instead move to Barca on a two-year deal, with the option to extend for another year.

His contract with City expires at the end of June.

"Manchester has been my home and I have felt part of a very special family at City," the Germany midfielder said. external-link

Gundogan played 51 games in 2022-23, scoring 11 goals, as he played a key role in City winning the Treble.

He scored six goals in his final seven games - including a double in the 2-1 FA Cup final win over Manchester United.

Gundogan's contract with Barcelona has a buyout clause of 400m euros.

He joined City from Borussia Dortmund for a reported £20m in 2016, and was manager Pep Guardiola's first signing for the club.

Gundogan went on to make 304 appearances, scoring 60 goals, and won 12 major trophies - five Premier League titles, one Champions League, two FA Cups and four Carabao Cups.

He said he had experienced "hundreds of unforgettable moments" with City and captaining the side to the Treble was the "greatest experience" of his career.

He added: "First, I would like to thank Pep. To have been able to play under and learn from him for so long has been something I will never forget.

"I would also like to thank all my team-mates - past and present - who have all played such a special part in making my time here so amazing.

"Furthermore I would like to thank the incredible City fans. They have supported me from the moment I arrived, and I owe them all so much for their support."

City director Txiki Begiristain praised Gundogan's "intelligence, leadership and commitment" to the club and said those qualities had been an "inspiration to everyone".

"Ilkay has truly cemented his place in the history of Manchester City and we all wish him well in the next chapter of his career," said Begiristain.

"And he leaves us knowing that he will always be welcomed at this football club."

Gundogan's departure follows City agreeing a deal worth up to £30m with Chelsea to sign Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

How to follow Manchester City on the BBC bannerManchester City banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

28 comments

  • Comment posted by Roast Dinner, today at 10:14

    Won the treble with City, so arguably completed what he could there.

    Now, despite all the cash strapped comments, he wants to move to one of the biggest clubs in the world. Not to mention he gets to live in Barcelona and enjoy sunshine and tapas while he’s there.

    Seems a fairly rational choice to me.

  • Comment posted by AndiB, today at 10:10

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Selim , today at 10:10

    I dont understand this, a fabulous player who says on the one hand that City has been like a family to him, but on the other he refuses a contract extension and opts for a stony broke club like Barca. I must be missing something.

  • Comment posted by Yaka, today at 10:09

    i don't get why city didn't just give him a deserved mega contract for next 3 seasons, guy was joy to watch, i am not a city fan but he has had a stonking season

  • Comment posted by Captain Birds Eye, today at 10:09

    From England's best ever team to Spain's. Bon voyage Gundogan!

    • Reply posted by Anthony Francis, today at 10:14

      Anthony Francis replied:
      LFC fans might have a say about 'the best ever team'. Don;'t think that MUFC have ever claimed to have had 'the best' team - just ground out more trophies. City have a long way to go. to match LFC and MUFC.

  • Comment posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 10:09

    If its a pride and privilege... stay! Don't go to a bankrupt club who have no long term plan and can't afford to keep you long term

  • Comment posted by Williams, today at 10:08

    Awesome all round player and super smart about games and positioning but €400m buy out clause?

  • Comment posted by G reg white, today at 10:07

    Can't blame him for wanting to join a bigger Club.

  • Comment posted by Anthony Francis, today at 10:06

    So what does this say about City? Your captain leaves after a treble season - very strange.

    • Reply posted by Williams, today at 10:10

      Williams replied:
      I think it says City tend to do player business on their own terms.

  • Comment posted by LOLatyourteam, today at 10:05

    We know he's leaving City, you told us the exact same thing last week! 🤦🙄

  • Comment posted by StockyP, today at 10:03

    Bet he's ecstatic to finally be joining a proper team.

  • Comment posted by Lancearmstrongster City, today at 10:03

    Got that move to a club he'd actually heard of as a kid

    Well done

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 10:03

    £20M for 7 years service and 14 trophies.
    What a purchase he turned out to be.

    And then you see Koulibaly being dumped after a year for a £16M loss
    Speaks volumes about how Chelsea is being run.

  • Comment posted by Cubabit, today at 10:01

    As a Liverpool fan, I can honestly say I am glad to see the back of this guy! He was immense for Man City, and I think we would have won more titles if it was not for him.

    Glad for Barcelona to have him!

    • Reply posted by LOLatyourteam, today at 10:06

      LOLatyourteam replied:
      Awww someone is looking for thumbs up 🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by SDS, today at 10:01

    Class player, been incredible for city, particularly in the last season. surprised they are letting him move on

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 10:04

      Cole replied:
      If he wants to move on, there's not much any club can do. Sometimes it's just time.

  • Comment posted by sheepyskip, today at 10:00

    So they could not sign Messi on a free, they could not resign one of their own academy players but they can afford Gundogan? Football finances are a mystery these days, anyway cracking player and good luck to him....

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 10:03

      Cole replied:
      Messi's wages on a free would be more expensive than Gundo's.

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 09:59

    Good for him. Irrelevant to me.

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 10:12

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      Can't wait for Citeh to be stripped of all they're titles cos of FFP!!!!
      It'll let decent/proper clubs like my MIGHTY SPURS to get a fair crack.
      Gundogan should hang his head in shame for being part of this scandal!!!

      COYS 💪👊💥🏆🏆🏆🏆

  • Comment posted by monstruo, today at 09:59

    Thanks Gundo, one of the best!

  • Comment posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 09:59

    How can Barca even pay his wages ?
    They are completely broke by any normal standards

  • Comment posted by ojock, today at 09:57

    Gundo, your work will be missed on and off the field

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport