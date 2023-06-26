Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Danny Andrew was part of the Fleetwood side who reached the fifth round of the FA Cup in 2022-23

Cambridge United have signed defender Danny Andrew from fellow League One side Fleetwood Town on a one-year deal.

The 32-year-old made 177 appearances across four seasons for Fleetwood and has played at every level of the EFL.

Andrew, whose previous clubs have included Cheltenham Town and Grimsby Town, said the move felt "really good".

He added: "It seems a really good place. I think I can really help the team. Hopefully I will fit in well and the lads will appreciate me."

Peterborough United youth product Andrew made 30 appearances and scored once for Fleetwood last season.

He was predominantly deployed at left-back but did not feature in any of Town's final 11 matches of the campaign.

"We moved quickly to secure his signature once we were made aware of his availability and his desire to be with us has been clear from our first discussion," said Cambridge manager Mark Bonner, calling Andrew a "really good addition" after he became the club's second summer signing following the arrival of goalkeeper Jack Stevens from Oxford United.

"His experience, particularly at League One level, signifies our intent to add game maturity at this level to the team.

"He is a player who possesses excellent quality in possession, is a superb crosser of the ball and has a good passing range. His quality at set plays will enhance us in that area, too."

Cambridge will start the new season with a home game against Oxford on 5 August.