Wales forward Kayleigh Green juggles the ball during a training session in Oakland, San Francisco ahead of Sunday's game against the USA

International women's friendly: USA v Wales Venue: PayPal Park, San Jose Date: Sunday, 9 July Kick-off: 21:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales and live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Angharad James says Wales will face the ultimate test of their progress when they take on a "phenomenal" USA side in San Jose on Sunday (21:00 BST).

Wales will play outside Europe for the first time, having been invited to play the star-studded American team in their final World Cup warm-up game.

The USA will go in search of a third straight World Cup title when this year's tournament begins on 20 July.

"They are double world champions for a reason," stand-in captain James said.

"They have experience and youngsters, and when you watch them play it's exciting. It's fast and it's fun. To play against that will be great for us, to see where we are at and maybe how far we still have to go.

"They are quick, they are athletic, they are technically good. The blend they have is phenomenal."

Though there is nothing at stake but pride, Wales' visit to the 18,000-capacity PayPal Park - home of MLS side San Jose Earthquakes - is a notable fixture in their history given the calibre of the opposition.

It is a mark of the strides taken in Welsh women's football in recent years that they have been deemed worthy opponents for the USA, who begin their World Cup campaign against Vietnam on 22 July.

Their squad for the tournament features experienced veterans such as Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan - both of whom were World Cup winners in 2015 and 2019 - as well as rising stars in the shape of forwards Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman.

USA beat the Netherlands in the 2019 final to win the World Cup for the fourth time

"I think they're in a transitional phase, quite similar to us, where they are trying to bring younger players through," added James, who will lead Wales in the absence of the suspended Sophie Ingle.

"We know whatever team they put out, they are going to be strong."

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James, 29, has played with or against a number of the USA's players having had spells at North Carolina Courage and Orlando Pride.

Jess Fishlock, Wales' most-capped footballer, has even greater knowledge of the American squad having spent much of her career at OL Reign - but was injured playing for her club side on Friday and there are doubts over what part she will play.

James says Gemma Grainger's team must be prepared to face "a completely different style of football" this weekend from what they are used to in Europe.

"The game over here is so different, the way the Americans play and the league is so transitional - they are very athletic and technically good as well," James added.

"That's something I'm familiar with. I've put that across to the girls, as has Jess, that it's a different kettle of fish over here."

Wales ready for USA challenge - Gemma Grainger

The USA have won eight successive games since an uncharacteristic run of three straight defeats last autumn, when they were beaten in friendlies by England, Spain and Germany.

Wales are undefeated in six matches since their hopes of making a first major championship appearance at the 2023 World Cup came to an end in their play-off final defeat to Switzerland last October.

They broke new ground by reaching the play-offs, overcoming Bosnia-Herzegovina in the semi-final and then going ahead in Zurich, only for the Swiss to come back to triumph deep in extra time.

Wales will return to competitive action later this year, when they face home and away fixtures against Germany, Iceland and Denmark in a difficult Nations League group.

The long-term goal is to qualify for the 2025 European Championship - and Grainger believes the trip to California will help her team's cause.

"USA are back-to-back world champions because of the qualities they have," the Wales manager said.

"Their send-off game before the World Cup will be a hype event for their whole country, so to be a part of that is brilliant.

"Whilst the off-pitch will be exciting, it will be the on-pitch that I will really looking into and seeing if we can adapt.

"For me the measure will be, did we apply the principles that we wanted to apply? Because when we play against top teams, we have got to be brave enough to play the way we want to play."

Liverpool midfielder Ceri Holland is another player in Wales' squad with experience of football in America, having spent four years playing at college level in Kansas.

Wales boss Gemma Grainger (left) signed a new contract earlier this year that runs until 2027

She says Grainger's side should enjoy being in the spotlight as Wales play the USA for the first time.

"We will go into the game as underdogs for the neutral, but we know we have the ability in this squad to compete against anybody," Holland said.

"We go into it with no pressure on us. The pressure will all be on them, in front of a sell-out crowd before the World Cup.

"We will just go out there, play our game and hopefully we can put a bit of a show on."

TEAM NEWS

Wales' cause is not helped by the absence of Chelsea midfielder Ingle, who is suspended after being sent off in April's friendly with Portugal.

Another influential player, Rachel Rowe, is missing through injury, while Wales are waiting to see what part Fishlock can play.

The 36-year-old had always intended to join up with the squad late having been on club duty on Friday, with the NWSL season ongoing even though the USA's World Cup players are away with the national team.

But Fishlock was forced off in the 23rd minute of Reign's 1-0 loss to Orlando Pride, having gone down off the ball and received treatment on the field for several minutes before being replaced.

She has met up with the Wales squad, but it remains to be seen if she can feature in the game.

Home captain Becky Sauerbrunn is missing from Vlatko Andonoski's squad through injury, as are forward Mallory Swanson and midfielders Sam Mewis and Catarina Macario.