Luka Modric: Croatia midfielder signs new one-year deal at Real Madrid

From the section European Football

Luka Modric on the attack for Real Madrid
Luka Modric has spent the past 11 seasons at Real Madrid

Luka Modric has signed a new one-year deal which will keep him at Real Madrid until the summer of 2024.

The Croatia midfielder, whose contract had been set to expire at the Bernabeu, had been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia's Pro League.

Modric, 37, has made 488 appearances for Real, winning three La Liga titles and the Champions League five times since arriving from Tottenham in 2012.

He also won the Ballon d'Or in 2018 as Croatia reached the World Cup final.

Following an announcement of his new contract in the Spanish capital, Modric wrote "Home Sweet Home," on Twitter.external-link

He follows Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos and Nacho Fernandez in extending their contracts with the club this summer and is still regarded as a key player for the 14-time European champions.

Real have already completed the high-profile addition of England international Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer to add further competition for places in their midfield.

Comments

Join the conversation

60 comments

  • Comment posted by DanT, today at 13:13

    He's not that good. Overrated. There are and have been better in that role. Shouldn't have won a balon d'or.

    • Reply posted by McNultys Wife, today at 13:17

      McNultys Wife replied:
      Barcelona fan? Very bitter Spurs fan? Serbia fan? Moron? A combination of the above?

  • Comment posted by fm2023, today at 13:12

    A poor man's nickeh butt

  • Comment posted by fm2023, today at 13:11

    Still looks like gail platt from coronation Street

  • Comment posted by Gervaise Brook-Hampster, today at 13:09

    Real and not Saudi Riyal like Al-Hilal's signings!

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 13:09

    Not jumping on the gravy train like the rest of the mercenaries, probably realises he's early more than enough money and will keep doing so with his reputation intact.

  • Comment posted by Steely_Dan54, today at 13:01

    Strange one from Real. Had a fabulous career but they have lots of midfielders and as seen at the Etihad, him and Kroos couldn't get near a top side moving the ball quickly any more.

    • Reply posted by paul hirst, today at 13:15

      paul hirst replied:
      Fair point about that second leg at the Ethiad, although Man City we're on fire that night and would've blown away any opposition they faced in that kind of form. I think in the case of Modric he obviously loves Real Madrid and has being proud to play for them. He and Kroos staying on seems like a way of helping the younger guys to settle into the club with their vast experience and quility.

  • Comment posted by wolf359, today at 12:58

    Who says Spurs don't produce good players? Real Madrid obviously spotted the potential of Modric. It's just a pity that he had to leave Spurs to fulfill that potential.

  • Comment posted by sCrivLa, today at 12:53

    One of the greats. Bellingham will learn alot from him

  • Comment posted by Dommo, today at 12:49

    What a player and professional he has been for Madrid. World class and still doing it at 37.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 12:48

    When Ancelotti picks Modric in his best XI (search YT) it tells you volumes! Give him another yr but also transition to Bellingham.

  • Comment posted by geoffn54, today at 12:47

    Real are a club in transition with Benzema going after Ronaldo, Casemiro, Ramos and Varane. I'm not sure the new players, like Bellingham, really compare. Where are the goals going to come from?

    • Reply posted by AT23, today at 12:50

      AT23 replied:
      M'bappe

  • Comment posted by SBWILL, today at 12:47

    Best midfielder in the world.

  • Comment posted by User0546859077, today at 12:47

    I too think he's been an under rated player. Always gives 100%. The younger players would learn a lot from him.
    Seems he has integrity as well.

    • Reply posted by Steely_Dan54, today at 13:00

      Steely_Dan54 replied:
      Underrated? Everyone rates him, he even won a ballon d'or (somewhat dubiously imo).

  • Comment posted by Keith, today at 12:44

    He is obviously a quality player but at 37 my gut feeling from the chances of Real Madrid is that they might have been better having more wholesale turnaround of the squad. They may be in for another season of underachieving in terms of trophy wins by their incredibly high standards.

  • Comment posted by kung-fu Cantona, today at 12:43

    Isn’t he about 50 years old by now?

  • Comment posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 12:41

    Great player
    Belingham can learn so much from him this season

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 12:41

    For once I am glad that a top player has stayed at Real Madrid.
    Nobody that goes to Saudi Arabia needs the money. Not anyone who has been on the books of any of the 12 'Super League' teams.

    • Reply posted by imbadbuturworse, today at 12:53

      imbadbuturworse replied:
      They’re getting paid basically their entire career or more in a couple of years. In a country that I don’t even think has taxes either…

  • Comment posted by You have never had it so bad, today at 12:41

    Truly great player

  • Comment posted by bazinga, today at 12:40

    Leave Spurs Win Something

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 12:35

    Absolutely class player, would of loved him at utd but staying loyal, respect. At 37 at this level brilliant

    • Reply posted by A C, today at 12:42

      A C replied:
      Not too hard to stay loyal to Madrid

