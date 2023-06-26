Brentford: South Korea youth international defender Kim Ji-soo joins Bees
Last updated on .From the section Brentford
Brentford have signed South Korea Under-20 defender Kim Ji-soo from Seongnam for an undisclosed fee.
Kim, who has drawn comparisons with Napoli's Kim Min-jae, joins on an initial four-year contract from the K League Two side.
The 18-year-old helped his country finish fourth at the recent Under-20 World Cup in Argentina.
Brentford director of football Phil Giles called Kim "an excellent prospect who was in demand" across Europe.
Kim, who had reportedly come to the attention of Bayern Munich and Sporting Lisbon, is yet to win a full senior cap for his country.
He will initially go into the Bees' second-string side alongside Romeo Beckham - son of David - who recently arrived from Inter Miami.
- Latest Brentford news, analysis and fan views
- Get Bees news notifications
- Listen to the latest The Far Post podcast
- Our coverage of Brentford is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Brentford - go straight to all the best content