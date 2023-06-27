Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Southampton owners Sport Republic have been taking "full operational control" of the club while they have been without a chief executive

Southampton have appointed Phil Parsons as their chief executive, following the departure of Martin Semmens after their relegation from the Premier League.

Parsons joins the club from technology company Dyson, where he spent 15 years in a number of senior leadership roles.

Most recently he was in charge of running its business across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

"I am delighted," said Parsons, who will take up the role at the start of July.

He told the Southampton website: "The owners have been extremely open with me, sharing their learnings and challenges from last season, and importantly their bold and ambitious goals for the future.

"I am attracted to the project, to bounce back stronger and rebuild, with a clear focus to get the club back to the Premier League."

Southampton named Swansea boss Russell Martin as their manager on 21 June, as they prepare to embark on their first season in the Championship since 2011-12.

Parsons will oversee all aspects of the club's strategy and operations, and work closely with owners Sport Republic.

He will also sit on the board of directors of St Mary's Football Group and Southampton.

"He [Parsons] brings with him a wealth of experience in senior business leadership for one of the most recognisable and innovative companies in the world," chairman Henrik Kraft said.

"He will bring new vision and a fresh approach to the day-to-day running of our business operations."