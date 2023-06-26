Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham celebrated the Adran North title with a 2-1 victory over Connah's Quay Nomads in front of more than 9,000 fans at the Racecourse Stadium

Wrexham Women have awarded 10 players semi-professional contracts, the first in their history, after securing promotion to the Adran Premier.

Wrexham secured their place in the top flight after being granted a tier one licence and beating Briton Ferry Llansawel in April's play-off final.

Genero Adran North player of the season and top goalscorer Rosie Hughes has signed a two-year contract.

Former Wales Under-17 international Lili Jones also gets a two-year deal.

Rebecca Pritchard, Del Morgan, Amber Lightfoot, Erin Lovett, Katie Sharp, Phoebe Davies, TJ Dickens and Mari Gibbard have all signed one-year contracts.

Manager Steve Dale said: "We are delighted to have our first players signed up to semi-professional contracts, after the role they played in our promotion last season.

"These players have proved their ability on the biggest stages we've played on, and we are delighted that they have signed up to become Wrexham AFC Women's first semi-professional players.

"The preparation has already begun behind the scenes for our first season back in the top flight, and this is an important step as we look to finalise the squad for the challenges that lie ahead."

Wrexham co-chairmen Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney pledged investment into the women's programme when they took over in February 2021.