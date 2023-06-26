Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

New Shrewsbury manager Matt Taylor won nine of his 36 matches in charge of Walsall during a reign lasting less than six months

League One side Shrewsbury Town have appointed former Portsmouth, Bolton and West Ham midfielder Matt Taylor as their new head coach.

The 41-year-old joins Town in his first managerial position since being sacked by Walsall in February 2022.

He succeeds Steve Cotterill, who guided Town to 12th last season before exiting after two and a half years in charge.

"What's important now is that everyone understands just how hungry I am for this opportunity," Taylor said.

"I'm very aware the football club has a successful playing style - something that has worked when you look at the finish last season

"There is a lot that is going right at the football club. So, what do I want to bring?

"I hope to allow the players to really express themselves. There are some exceptional footballers here and part of my role is to give them a platform and a structure so they can go and express themselves and entertain our loyal supporters.

"If I look back at my career and what made me successful - it was hard work and energy."

Details of his deal at Shrewsbury have not been disclosed by the club.

Taylor, who also had spells at Luton, Burnley, Northampton and Swindon as a player, left his role as coach of Tottenham Under-18s to take up his first senior managerial role with Walsall in League Two before the 2021-22 season.

He lost three of his first four league games in charge but steered the Saddlers to mid-table before a run of seven successive defeats left them 21st, four points above the relegation zone, and resulted in his sacking.

Taylor will work with Micky Moore, who became Shrewsbury's first ever director of football in May.

Cotterill led the Shrews to their best finish for five seasons in 2022-23, despite winning just one of their final 10 games of the campaign.

The 58-year-old departed five weeks after chief executive Brian Caldwell, with whom he had a close working relationship.

Moore, who was appointed shortly before Cotterill's exit, said Taylor "fit the criteria" of what they wanted from a new head coach.