Joe Murphy helped Tranmere reach the League Cup final in 2000 during his first spell with the club and rejoined Rovers 20 years later

Veteran Tranmere Rovers goalkeeper Joe Murphy has signed a new one-year deal with the club and will also join their coaching team next season.

The 41-year-old will continue as part of the club's playing staff as well as acting as their goalkeeping coach.

Murphy is in his second spell with the club having originally played for them between 1998 and 2002.