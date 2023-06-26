Joe Murphy: Veteran Tranmere Rovers keeper signs one-year deal and joins coaching staff
Veteran Tranmere Rovers goalkeeper Joe Murphy has signed a new one-year deal with the club and will also join their coaching team next season.
The 41-year-old will continue as part of the club's playing staff as well as acting as their goalkeeping coach.
Murphy is in his second spell with the club having originally played for them between 1998 and 2002.
"With the signings we've brought in, it's an exciting time and I'm looking forward to playing my part," he said.