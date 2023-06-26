Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Ryan Broom began his career with Bristol Rovers, making 13 senior appearances before joining Cheltenham Town in 2018

Fleetwood Town have signed midfielders Ryan Broom and Danny Mayor on two-year contracts.

Broom, 26, spent last season at Cheltenham and turned down their offer of a new deal.

He scored twice for the Robins in 2022-23, helping them to a 16th-place finish in League One.

Mayor, 32, was released by Plymouth Argyle after making 34 appearances, scoring once, last season to help them win the League One title.

Across his two spells with Cheltenham, Broom played a cumulative 134 games for the club and has also had spells with Peterborough and Plymouth Argyle.

Mayor previously played for Preston North End, Sheffield Wednesday and Bury and twice won promotion with the Shakers.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.