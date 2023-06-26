Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Shilow Tracey has played in more than 100 games as a professional

Crewe Alexandra have signed former Cambridge United forward Shilow Tracey.

The 25-year-old, who began his career at Tottenham Hotspur, has agreed a two-year deal with the Railwaymen.

Having had loan spells at Macclesfield, Shrewsbury and Cambridge, Tracey moved to the U's permanently two years ago and went on to score four goals in 73 appearances in all competitions.

He is Crewe's third new signing this summer following goalkeeper Harvey Davies and defender Ryan Cooney.

