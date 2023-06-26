Last updated on .From the section Reading

Reading are to appoint former Southampton head coach Ruben Selles as their new manager.

The 40-year-old Spaniard will take over subject to him obtaining a visa, which the club applied for last week.

Selles took charge of Southampton following Nathan Jones' departure in February but only won two of his 17 matches at the helm as Saints finished bottom of the Premier League.

He succeeds Paul Ince, who was sacked by Reading in April.

Selles takes over a Reading side that were relegated to League One last season after having six points docked for breaching the terms of a business plan for a previous profit and sustainability rule infringement.

The club are currently under a transfer embargo from the English Football League resulting from that breach, the non-payment of loan wages and not reporting financial details of His Majesty's Revenue and Customs.

Selles' first competitive game in charge - Reading's first in the third tier since 2002 - will be at home to beaten play-off semi-finalists Peterborough United.

"We now await a decision on his work visa before he is able to get to work on revitalising this Royals squad and recruiting players to be part of the rebuild at Reading," a short statement on the Reading website said.

