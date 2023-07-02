Last updated on .From the section Football

The trip to the United States will be Callum Davidson's first time abroad

"Every time I put the shirt on it just means so much."

The words of Callum Davidson who can barely contain his pride having been chosen to lead Wales at this month's Homeless World Cup in California.

The 24-year-old from Merthyr Tydfil endured the trauma of losing his home in October and currently lives in temporary accommodation with his partner.

"It's not great, but it's got me to where I am now," Davidson said.

The excitement among his fellow players is clear to see as they prepare to step onto a plane - the first time for many - and head out to Sacramento.

Wales are sending men's and women's teams to compete at the World Cup, which resumes this year after the Covid-19 pandemic having last been held in Cardiff in 2019.

It will take place at California State University from 8-15 July.

More than £30,000 has been raised by the charity Street Football Wales to fund what it hopes will be a life-changing trip for the players.

Welsh actor Michael Sheen has once again been a willing contributor having largely funded the event four years ago, while donations have also come from the Football Association of Wales (FAW), the Player's Donation Fund and the men's national team.

The Homeless World Cup is now in its 18th year with more than 70 member countries. It brands itself as a tournament with a purpose with the ultimate goal of ending homelessness.

Street Football Wales has assembled teams from drop-in sessions which are held all over the country. They offer vulnerable people from any background, culture or footballing ability a "safe place" to play.

"For the two hours that I am down here, everything goes away, all the problems, you don't think of them, just football," Davidson said.

"The boys are amazing, they're the best boys I could ask for. Every Monday we train and we just keep getting closer and closer.

"They're good at football as well which is a bonus!"

Jem Paras had some experience of playing before linking up with Street Football Wales

Fantastic opportunity

Jem Paras plays for Wales women's side.

The 20-year-old from Ton Pentre does not live with her family, but says her teammates make up for it.

"We all get on really well, we consider each other a family, we all stick together and help each other through things," she said.

Paras added it is an honour to be chosen to represent Wales on the world stage.

"I'm very excited, it's a massive opportunity to branch out and meet other people, especially from other countries," she said.

"I cannot wait to travel with all my friends, have a good time and enjoy myself along with everyone in the team."

Wales' all-time leading goalscorer Helen Ward attended a recent training session in Cardiff having taken on a role as a Street Football Wales ambassador.

"I'd heard a lot about it through some friends and ex-teammates that have been involved and it always sounded like such an amazing charity, so when I was asked to get involved I jumped at the chance," Ward said.

"Football has been everything for me, but I've never had the turmoil or the kind of things that these guys have been through, and for them to have football as a safe place, somewhere to go and have fun, is amazing.

"It's why it's called the beautiful game, because it does bring so many different people together from all different walks of life."

Ward, who recently retired from club and international football, laughed when asked if she had any tips of playing in a major tournament, something Wales women are yet to achieve.

"I said 'I've never been to one', I'm not as lucky as them to have got to a tournament in my career playing for the national team," she said.

"It's all about going out there and enjoying it, giving your best and taking what is a fantastic opportunity.

"I did offer to come on board as a cheerleader or water girl, but they haven't taken me up on that offer yet!"

Wales will arrive in California on 6 July in readiness for the opening ceremony and the tournament draws.