Roy Hodgson agrees to stay on as Crystal Palace boss next season

By Alex HowellBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson applauds the crowd at Selhurst Park
Roy Hodgson returned for a second spell as Crystal Palace boss in March

Roy Hodgson has agreed to stay on as Crystal Palace manager next season.

The 75-year-old is currently on holiday but is expected to sign his contract for the coming campaign when he returns.

Hodgson returned to Selhurst Park in March, replacing Patrick Vieira on a deal until the end of the season.

He helped steer Palace away from the relegation zone, taking 18 points from his 10 games in charge to finish 11th in the Premier League.

Hodgson spent four years with Palace from 2017 but decided to step away from football in the summer of 2021.

The former England boss was then appointed Watford manager in January 2022 but left five months later after they were relegated to the Championship.

Palace were without a win in 12 matches in all competitions under Vieira before Hodgson returned to his boyhood club.

His managerial career has spanned more than 45 years and includes stints at Inter Milan, Blackburn, Fulham, Liverpool, West Brom and Palace, while he has also led the national sides of Switzerland, United Arab Emirates and Finland.

Comments

Join the conversation

47 comments

  • Comment posted by Brexit Remoaner, at 23:59 26 Jun

    Woy

  • Comment posted by Robert, at 23:59 26 Jun

    Didn't he manage England for a bit aswell 😂

  • Comment posted by olfool, at 23:58 26 Jun

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Markthehorn, at 23:57 26 Jun

    Like Neil Warnock cannot stay away as he loves the game so much that he wants to help out .

    Cannot always say that about a lot of people in football these days .

  • Comment posted by Ellis, at 23:56 26 Jun

    Must stay up at all costs…..

  • Comment posted by confluence, at 23:56 26 Jun

    Legend.

  • Comment posted by The_sacred_one, at 23:55 26 Jun

    Should be praised so much for what he does, sometimes I don’t think people give him the credit he deserves. Took a very poor palace team to mid table. All those place fans saying oh no not Roy again should wake up and be grateful your even in the Premier League.

  • Comment posted by Richard, at 23:54 26 Jun

    2060: 112 yr old Roy Hodgson agrees to stay on as Palace boss.

  • Comment posted by Full throttle pork chop, at 23:54 26 Jun

    Roy is a top manager and will do a good job at CP. It's a shame for them that they aren't able to find a slightly younger manager who can foot it in the league long term and who can build a squad around them. Having said that, they could look for that in the meantime with Roy keeping a steady hand on the tiller. All the best to them.

  • Comment posted by Malc61, at 23:51 26 Jun

    Aged 75 eh? Good on you Roy, what's the odds on Palace finishing next season in the higher half of the the table?

  • Comment posted by Reed Richards, at 23:49 26 Jun

    That’s Palace guaranteed at least 45 points next season.

  • Comment posted by Cazek Taliesin, at 23:49 26 Jun

    For me this just shows there's a bit of failing in the coaching system here. Genuinely not many coaches I can think of that are good enough to get a prem league job atm.

    • Reply posted by Ben84NZ, at 23:55 26 Jun

      Ben84NZ replied:
      just not many managers who can keep palace in the epl

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, at 23:48 26 Jun

    So delighted that Roy will stay on. That says a lot about the owner and his staff and their support for him. So well done for keeping an 'old' wise and diplomatic person like Roy. But, I do hope he will have a younger deputy who will learn and be guided by (Sir?) Roy !

  • Comment posted by Lisa, at 23:46 26 Jun

    Well. What can I say really!
    When Roy came in after Vieira, I wasn’t sure, I must admit.
    But the man saved Palace from disaster. I really think Palace would have been relegated if it weren’t for him, so nothing but respect for the man.
    If Palace can carry on as they did under him last season, they will be fine and I will be one very happy fan!

  • Comment posted by Alex52, at 23:46 26 Jun

    His choice and, at his age, good on him. Life in the old dog yet.

    • Reply posted by olfool, at 23:52 26 Jun

      olfool replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by jelgoon, at 23:43 26 Jun

    Great manager who the players love. Age is irrelevant if he is capable of doing the job. Top people in industry often go on into their 80s. Look at Murdoch ( well maybe hes not the best example).

  • Comment posted by Patrick Gibbons, at 23:43 26 Jun

    He'll be playing Glastonbury next year if this year's bill is anything to go by.

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, at 23:46 26 Jun

      FootOfDavros replied:
      And probably singing more in tune than Elton if last night's performance was anything to go by!

  • Comment posted by bri par, at 23:42 26 Jun

    be there till 80 at this rate .normal life have to retire at 65

    • Reply posted by Dave, at 23:48 26 Jun

      Dave replied:
      No one has to retire at 65. If you want to carry on and you aren't rubbish you can keep working. It's just that most people want to retire

  • Comment posted by Leanne, at 23:42 26 Jun

    Good luck to Roy and to Crystal Palace.

    #Haaland52 #93:20 #Treble

    • Reply posted by Alex, at 23:47 26 Jun

      Alex replied:
      Boring. Nobody cares about this blue drivel

  • Comment posted by FootballKing, at 23:41 26 Jun

    It would be easy to say it’s not a future plan!!

    But sometimes we forget to live in the now and present. I just hope they are trying to bottle up his knowledge and have his successor being a sponge. Because if not it’s a terrible waste.

