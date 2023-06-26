Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Nico Lawrence is yet to make a first-team appearance for Southampton

League Two side Colchester United have signed Southampton defender Nico Lawrence on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Torquay, who went on to be relegated from the National League.

He made 20 league appearances for the Gulls and collected their young player of the season award.

Before joining Torquay, he signed a new Saints contract to remain with the club until the summer of 2025.

Colchester start the new season with a home game against Swindon Town on 5 August.

