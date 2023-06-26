Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Tyler Smith spent the tail end of last season on loan at Oxford United, making seven appearances

Bradford City have signed forward Tyler Smith on a three-year contract following his release by Championship side Hull City.

The 24-year-old began his career with Sheffield United and had spells on loan with Bristol Rovers, Swindon Town, Doncaster Rovers Barrow and Rochdale.

He made 39 senior appearances in total during his time with the Tigers.

"There has been work behind the scenes for a while, but it's nice to get it done so I can get to work," he said.

"I am an energetic and hard-working striker, who likes to make runs in behind, and play off the shoulder. I have got experience in the Championship, and I can bring that here, where hopefully I can contribute to goals.

"This is a massive club, the biggest in the division, and I am looking forward to hopefully helping the boys go one better this season and get promoted."

