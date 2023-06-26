Close menu

Ryan Johnson: AFC Wimbledon sign defender after Stockport exit

Ryan Johnson in action for Stockport County
Ryan Johnson becomes AFC Wimbledon's sixth signing of the summer transfer window

AFC Wimbledon have signed Ryan Johnson on a free transfer following the defender's departure from fellow League Two club Stockport County.

The 26-year-old centre-back has agreed a two-year deal with the Dons.

Former West Brom trainee Johnson scored five goals in 55 appearances for Stockport after joining the Hatters from Port Vale in January 2022.

"He offers a real physical presence at the back," Dons head of football operations Craig Cope said.external-link

