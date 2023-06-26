Ryan Johnson: AFC Wimbledon sign defender after Stockport exit
Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon
AFC Wimbledon have signed Ryan Johnson on a free transfer following the defender's departure from fellow League Two club Stockport County.
The 26-year-old centre-back has agreed a two-year deal with the Dons.
Former West Brom trainee Johnson scored five goals in 55 appearances for Stockport after joining the Hatters from Port Vale in January 2022.
"He offers a real physical presence at the back," Dons head of football operations Craig Cope said.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.